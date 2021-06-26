HYCON (HYC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,691.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 62.7% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $666,391.15 and $279,691.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00073248 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,411,343 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,411,342 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

