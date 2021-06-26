Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,998.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and $106,998.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

