HyperCash Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.16 million and $3.70 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00351419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00692165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

