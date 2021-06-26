i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.21% of i3 Verticals worth $42,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,062,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.39 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.