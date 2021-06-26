ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.96 or 1.00427741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

