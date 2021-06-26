ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $17,006.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00008082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00164986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00094843 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 1.00475501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,056,471 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

