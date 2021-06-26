Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.86 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $2,395.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

