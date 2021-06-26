Ideaology Hits One Day Volume of $474,262.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $474,262.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

