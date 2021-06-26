Idle Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00011484 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $228,524.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,974,044 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.