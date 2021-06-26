IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 285,315 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IDOX to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £289.38 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.97.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

