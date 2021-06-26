IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.96% of IES worth $41,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IES by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth $202,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $50.92 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.