IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.72. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

