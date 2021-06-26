IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $28,877.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $718,808.14 and approximately $28,877.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

