Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

