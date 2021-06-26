Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Illinois Tool Works worth $282,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.42 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

