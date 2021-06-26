Illuvium Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $502,428.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $32.74 or 0.00103098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

