ImageCash (IMGC) Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $45,864.32 and $60.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,454,334 coins and its circulating supply is 5,335,334 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.