ImageCoin Price Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $208,428.72 and $136,678.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,235,714 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

