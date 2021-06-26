Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Immunovant stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $16,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

