IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

