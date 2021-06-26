Incent Price Tops $0.0843 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $361,577.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.