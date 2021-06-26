Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Story: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.