Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

