Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Incyte worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

