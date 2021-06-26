Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 176.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.43 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.