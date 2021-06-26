Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $270,759.07 and approximately $530.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

