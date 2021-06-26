Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $164.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

