Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after buying an additional 605,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.98 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

