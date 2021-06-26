Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $461,100.68 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

