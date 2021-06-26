Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $459,220.99 and approximately $162.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

