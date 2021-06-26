Innova (INN) Hits Market Cap of $229,347.65

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $229,347.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001065 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.