Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $820.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $820.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,843,411 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

