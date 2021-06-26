Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

INSM opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83. Insmed has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

