Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 309.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $93.53 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,946.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

