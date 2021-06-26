Insured Finance Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $59,617.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.96 or 1.00427741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,247,913 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

