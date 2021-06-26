Insured Finance Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $51,131.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,219,152 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

