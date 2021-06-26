Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

IFC opened at C$169.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$164.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$172.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

