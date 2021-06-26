Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
IFC opened at C$169.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$164.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$172.24.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Read More: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.