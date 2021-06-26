Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Integer makes up approximately 3.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Integer worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

ITGR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $94.15. 1,036,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,801. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

