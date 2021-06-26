Interactive Financial Advisors Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

