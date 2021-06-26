Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,202 ($28.77). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,201 ($28.76), with a volume of 313,529 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,050.20 ($26.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,115.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

