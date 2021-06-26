International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.87). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 150,916 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of £298.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Insiders sold a total of 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809 over the last ninety days.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

