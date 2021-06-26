Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,644 ($73.74). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,566 ($72.72), with a volume of 249,534 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £166.09.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.