Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $486.09. 1,494,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.59. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

