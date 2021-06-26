Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $486.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $490.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.