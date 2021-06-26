Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

