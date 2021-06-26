Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.95 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

