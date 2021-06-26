IOST One Day Volume Tops $88.38 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $288.70 million and $88.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00089432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.