IoTeX Trading Down 23% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $148.16 million and $8.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00091766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

