Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244,887 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 4,626,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.