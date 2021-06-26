IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $210.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.