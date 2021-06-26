IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $78.30 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $78.30 million and $7.38 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00169221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,618.08 or 1.00004559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,436,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,688,245 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

